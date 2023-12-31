US shoots down 2 anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthis in Red Sea

The US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels, responding to a call by a merchant vessel in the Southern Red Sea. In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait on Aug. 9, 2023. (AP/Representative Image)

The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned container ship, Maersk Hangzhou, had reported being struck by a missile at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time, the US Central Command said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Responding to the ship’s request for assistance, the US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

There are no reported injuries, Centcom said.

This marks the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19. The US and a number of other nations have formed a maritime task force to respond to the Red Sea attacks.