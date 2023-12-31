US shoots down 2 anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthis in Red Sea
This marks the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19.
The US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels, responding to a call by a merchant vessel in the Southern Red Sea.
The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned container ship, Maersk Hangzhou, had reported being struck by a missile at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time, the US Central Command said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Responding to the ship’s request for assistance, the US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.
There are no reported injuries, Centcom said.
This marks the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19. The US and a number of other nations have formed a maritime task force to respond to the Red Sea attacks.