‘US should abduct Netanyahu’: Pakistan minister's bizarre remark, has advice for Turkey

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif made explosive remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and called him the “the worst criminal of humanity”. While making the remarks, Khawaja Asif reportedly referred to the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu multiple times. (File Photo/REUTERS)

While speaking to Geo, a Pakistani television channel, on Thursday, Asif said the United States should “kidnap” Netanyahu and bring him to court, reported the Jerusalem Post.

“Netanyahu should be the biggest wanted criminal now. US should kidnap him (Netanyahu) and start proceedings in some of its court, if it is a friend of humanity,” the Pakistani minister could be heard saying in the video, which is now viral on social media.

The defence minister, however, didn't stop at that. On the interviewer's suggestion whether the Israeli prime minister is kidnapped and taken to Ankara, Asif goes on: “Turkey should then ensure justice on what they (Israel) have done with the Palestinians.”

He also went on to suggest that Netanyahu could also be kidnapped by Turkey, given that the International Criminal Court had issued a warrant against him.

“Turkey may abduct Netanyahu, and we Pakistanis are praying for it,” the Jerusalem Post report quoted Asif as saying.

The Pakistani defence minister's remarks come days after the United States captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in a sophisticated operation and put him on trial in New York.

While making the remarks, Asif referred to the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu multiple times and suggested that nations should enforce justice, the report said.

The ICC issues the arrest warrant against Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, on alleged charges of “war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

A video of Asif's interview has surfaced on social media. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.