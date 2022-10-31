Home / World News / US should stop trying to suppress China, says foreign minister Wang Yi

US should stop trying to suppress China, says foreign minister Wang Yi

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:20 PM IST

US-China Relations: Export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

US-China Relations: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.(AFP)
US-China Relations: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.(AFP)
Reuters |

The United States should stop trying to contain and suppress China and avoid creating obstacles to the relationship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart on Monday.

Wang also said in a Monday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

On the call, Blinken also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a separate statement.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

The United States has repeatedly stressed the need to maintain and keep open lines of communication between the two countries, but also recently highlighted the implications if Beijing were to support Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Russia's strategic partner China has been firmly on the fence on the Ukraine war, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.

Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the need to responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, according to the statement.

Last week, President Joe Biden said the United States did not seek conflict with China and President Xi Jinping said China was willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both.

The remarks come ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali next month in which both leaders could potentially meet on the sidelines.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out