US shuts itself down to ward off coronavirus

world

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:32 IST

The United States is shutting itself down to ward off the coronavirus outbreak. All major sporting events have been cancelled, Disneyland and Disney World announced they were closed and five states announced closure of their school systems on Thursday as the country girded up for the worst.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump had announced an unprecedented suspension of air travel from European countries, with the exception of the United Kingdom, shuttering America from its closest western allies, with implications for travelers headed for the US from India.

On Thursday, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cancelled the year’s college basketball championship, and it’s better known betting spinoff called March Madness; and the major hockey and soccer leagues cancelled their seasons for the year following the lead of the baseball league.

“Together, we are facing a significant health crisis in our county, state and nation,” the Montgomery county public schools system of Maryland state said in a letter to parents on Thursday announcing the closure of schools from March 16 to March 27.

Kentucky, Ohio, New Mexico and Michigan were the others. Many US universities have also shut down their campuses and announced plans to switch to virtual teaching when they reopen after the annual spring breaks starting next Monday.

The number of Americans infected by coronavirus touched 1,600 and the stock markets plunged as the country sought to deal with growing outbreak that experts are warning will only get worse from now on, despite President Trump’s largely faltering efforts to spin the situation positively.

A sense of panic has set in with large grocery chains like Costco and Walmart being run over by customers stocking up for an uncertain future.

“You have enough snacks because you are going to be home for the next month,” a man asked his elementary school-age children at a Maryland Costco store.

Office-goers, in government and private sector, are either preparing to start working from home or settled in already.

“Teleworking,” a congressional aide said to this reporter when asked for plans for next week.