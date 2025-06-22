US strikes give Iran legal right to exit nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Iranian lawmaker

Iran has the legal right to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) based on its Article 10 following U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Parliament Foreign Policy Committee Head Abbas Golroo said on X on Sunday. A banner shows pictures of top Iranian officials and military heads who were killed in Israeli strikes(REUTERS)

Article 10 states that an NPT member has "the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country."