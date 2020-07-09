e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

world Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

tags
top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In