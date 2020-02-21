e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / US-Taliban deal an ‘important event’ for peace: hails Russia

US-Taliban deal an ‘important event’ for peace: hails Russia

The agreement would mark a major turning point in the conflict, setting the conditions for a deal that could ultimately see US troops pull out of Afghanistan after more than 18 years.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
Moscow’s Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow hoped that nothing would stand in the way of the accord.
Moscow’s Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow hoped that nothing would stand in the way of the accord. (AP)
         

Russia on Friday hailed a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban as an “important event” for peace in Afghanistan.

Moscow’s Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, told state news agency RIA Novosti he would take part in the signing ceremony on February 29 if invited.

“It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan,” he added. Washington and the Taliban said they would sign the accord provided a week-long partial truce holds.

The agreement would mark a major turning point in the conflict, setting the conditions for a deal that could ultimately see US troops pull out of Afghanistan after more than 18 years.

Kabulov said Moscow hoped that nothing would stand in the way of the accord, urging all sides in Afghanistan to begin dialogue after the conclusion of the deal.

“The real work will start afterwards,” he was quoted as saying.

“This phase is important to us. That’s why the signing of the agreement between the United States and Taliban is necessary and important.”

tags
top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
WHO team to visit coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Saturday
WHO team to visit coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Saturday
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Netflix India is offering the first month at just Rs 5
Netflix India is offering the first month at just Rs 5
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news