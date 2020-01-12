e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / World News / US to continue pressure on Iran to keep it from obtaining nuclear weapon: NSA

US to continue pressure on Iran to keep it from obtaining nuclear weapon: NSA

The US has imposed new sanctions on Iran following missile strikes by it on bases housing US troops in Iraq. Iran said the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike last week, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
O’Brien said the US will work with its allies against Iran and soon the European powers would also join.
O’Brien said the US will work with its allies against Iran and soon the European powers would also join.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The best thing the US can do for the world is to continue its maximum pressure campaign on Iran’s regime to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon, a top US official said on Sunday.

“The best thing we can do for the Iranian people and for the world is to continue our maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Iranian regime never obtains a nuclear weapon, stops their terrorist activities in the region and cuts back on their ballistic missile program,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said.

The US has imposed new sanctions on Iran following missile strikes by it on bases housing US troops in Iraq. Iran said the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike last week, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

O’Brien said it has never been the policy of the US to change the regime in Iran, but the people of Iran are going to hopefully have the ability at some point to elect their own government. “It’s never been our policy to change the regime in Iran, but the people of Iran are going to hopefully have the ability at some point to elect their own government and to be governed by the leaders they choose. I mean we hope that around the world. But that’s not our policy. And we’re going to support human rights,” he said during an interview to a private American channel.

O’Brien said the US will work with its allies against Iran and soon the European powers would also join.

“We’re going to keep doing that. We’re going to work with our allies. I think we’re going to see some additional assistance on that front coming out of Europe that has not been forthcoming in the past. But I think you’re going to see the Europeans getting onboard in the coming weeks as well,” he said.

Stating that the past one week has been a very bad for the Iranian regime, O’Brien said : “They shot down Ukrainian International Airline 752. And the president’s condolences and sympathy goes out to the passengers, their families, and their friends and loved ones”. “The Iranians then denied shooting the aircraft down, then give a different story about the aircraft coming close to sensitive military installations, changed it again and said it was because of the United States,” he said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Saturday acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

“This was a regime that’s reeling from maximum pressure. They’re reeling from their incompetence in this situation. And the people of Iran are just fed up with it,” he added.

tags
top news
Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US
Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US
CAA row brought Pakistan minorities in focus: PM Modi
CAA row brought Pakistan minorities in focus: PM Modi
Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops, 4 injured
Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops, 4 injured
Police action on Jamia students a blot on nation: Shashi Tharoor
Police action on Jamia students a blot on nation: Shashi Tharoor
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news