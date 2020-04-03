e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US unemployment rises to 4.4% in March amid coronavirus

US unemployment rises to 4.4% in March amid coronavirus

That was the worst job loss since March 2009 during the depths of the global financial crisis, and the biggest single-month jump in the jobless rate in more than 45 years, the report said.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
In fact the Labor Department’s own weekly data on workers who file for unemployment benefits for the first time showed 10 million people lost their jobs in the last two weeks of the month.
In fact the Labor Department’s own weekly data on workers who file for unemployment benefits for the first time showed 10 million people lost their jobs in the last two weeks of the month.(Reuters file photo)
         

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns, while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

That was the worst job loss since March 2009 during the depths of the global financial crisis, and the biggest single-month jump in the jobless rate in more than 45 years, the report said.

The leisure and hospitality sectors -- among the first to feel the impact of the travel restrictions -- lost 459,000 jobs, the report said.

But notable losses also were recorded in healthcare, retail and businesses services.

However, the Labor Department acknowledged it “cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March.”

The two surveys that make up the closely-watched government jobs report are taken during the week that includes the 12th of the month, which in March was before the worst of the lockdowns were imposed that closed businesses nationwide.

“It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference periods for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month,” the report said.

In fact the Labor Department’s own weekly data on workers who file for unemployment benefits for the first time showed 10 million people lost their jobs in the last two weeks of the month.

Even if it underestimates the true job losses, the payroll drop was far larger than economists had forecast, likely because government economists, in an effort to capture the virus impact on the labor market, changed how it classified individuals.

The report said they counted workers as unemployed if they were “absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news