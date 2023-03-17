Home / World News / Facing issues in H1-B visa registration? Here's an update

ByMallika Soni
Mar 17, 2023 02:34 PM IST

H1-B Visa Registration: The USCIS provides online H1-B registration process using which registrants and their authorised representatives can finish the registration process.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may extend the deadline for registration of H1-B visa as some users faced issues, it said in a tweet.

The United States consulates have processed 1.22 lakh student visa applications so far this year (Representative Photo)
“Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologize for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details,” USCIS said.

The USCIS provides online H1-B registration process using which registrants and their authorised representatives can finish the registration process which requires basic information about the prospective petitioner and requested worker. Initially, the registration period is for 14 days each fiscal year. After this, the selection process begins.

For registration, an applicant must create a USCIS online account. Prospective petitioners must use a “registrant" account and then select the “I am an H-1B registrant" account type. Registrants who are submitting their own registrations will have to enter their company information as part of their first H-1B registration.

Under the process, representatives can create an account by using the same account type which is already available to representatives.

