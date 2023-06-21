Home / World News / Joe Biden equates China's Jinping with 'dictators' at donor reception

Joe Biden equates China's Jinping with 'dictators' at donor reception

AFP |
Jun 21, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Referring to a recent crisis in which the US shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi "didn't know it was there.

US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators" on Tuesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception in California in the presence of journalists.

Referring to a recent crisis in which the United States shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi "didn't know it was there," adding: “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened.”

