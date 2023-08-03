Uzbekistan woman dies after getting trapped inside lift for 3 days

In a heartbreaking incident, a 31-year-old postwoman named Olga Leontyeva lost her life in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, after being trapped inside a lift for three days while attempting to deliver mail in a residential building. According to a report in Daily Mail, Leontyeva's family had reported her missing on July 26. Despite extensive search efforts, they were unable to locate her. Olga is survived by her six-year-old daughter, who is currently under the care of her relatives. Woman seen standing inside a lift.(AFP File)

As per the report, a CCTV footage which was recovered later from the apartment building, captured Olga stepping into the lift on the ground floor of the nine-storey building. However, she was not seen afterwards. According to the report, despite the woman's desperate cries for help from the top floor of the nine-storey building, nobody heard her. Adding to the tragedy, the lift's safety alarm was also found to be non-functional during the incident.

The cause of the lift malfunction is still under investigation. However, it has been reported that the lift had been experiencing frequent technical issues. While some residents attributed the problems to power cuts, the Regional Electricity Networks stated that there were no records of any supply disruptions during that time.

As per the prosecutor's office, state investigators are currently examining the incident, and a criminal case has been initiated. According to the report, a previous inspection of the Chinese-manufactured lift had confirmed it was in operational condition. However, it was discovered that the lift had not been registered in accordance with government regulations.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred last week in Italy where another woman lost her life after getting trapped inside a malfunctioning lift during a power cut. Despite the elevator doors being open, the 61-year-old was unable to escape as the lift was stuck between two floors, leading to her unfortunate demise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON