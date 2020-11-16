e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief

Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief

The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:40 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
         

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.”

The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high water mark.

That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

Tedros said that supplies of the vaccine would initially be restricted, with “health workers, older people and other at-risk populations (to) be prioritised. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope.”

But he warned: “That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced... and individuals will still need to be cared for.”

tags
top news
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In