Vatican confirms Pope Francis will not lead Sunday prayer amid ongoing treatment

Reuters |
Feb 22, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Pope Francis is hospitalized with double pneumonia and will not lead Sunday prayers for the second week.

Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for double pneumonia, will not appear in public on Sunday to lead his usual prayer with pilgrims for a second consecutive week, the Vatican said.

For the second week in a row, Pope Francis will not conduct his regular prayer with pilgrims on Sunday as he remains in the hospital receiving treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican announced.(AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE)
Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14 after experiencing difficulty in breathing for several days.

His medical team has given mixed signals about his health, telling reporters on Friday that while he was not out of danger, he did not have a life-threatening condition at present.

Also read: Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, 'not out of danger yet': Doctors

The Vatican issued a very brief statement on Saturday to say the pope had "rested well" overnight. However, unlike the previous two days, it made no mention of whether he had got up or had breakfast.

The Holy See press office later said that the text of the Sunday Angelus prayer would be published rather than read out.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex", saying it is being caused by two or more micro-organisms.

Also read: Vatican provides update on Pope Francis' health as pontiff battles pneumonia

"The pope is not out of danger. The situation could go either way," Dr. Sergio Alfieri, a senior member of the Gemelli staff, told reporters on Friday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
