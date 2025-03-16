Vatican releases first photograph of Pope Francis in more than a month

The Vatican on Sunday released the first photograph of Pope Francis since the 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for bronchitis on February 14. Pope Francis during a mass in the chapel of the appartment of the Gemelli Hospital where he is hospitalized with pneumonia.(AFP)

The photograph, taken from behind, shows Pope Francis wearing a purple shawl and sitting in a wheelchair in front of an altar with a crucifix on the wall.

"This morning Pope Francis concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic," the Vatican press office wrote in the photograph's caption.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection. He has not been seen in public since.

Earlier today, Pope Francis acknowledged being fragile and "facing a period of trial", as he thanked well-wishers for prayers in a message from hospital on Sunday.

"I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me," wrote the pope in the message published by the Vatican.

"Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope," the Argentine pontiff added in his message.

Vatican's update on Pope Francis' health



On Saturday, the Vatican said that Pope Francis' condition is improving but he still requires various in-hospital therapies.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable, confirming the progress shown in the last week," the Vatican said in an evening bulletin on his health.

"The Holy Father still requires hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, at present, are showing further, gradual improvements," it added.

The update from the Vatican came a day after doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital said that Pope Francis' condition is stable and slowly improving after a critical period marked by breathing crises that risked his life.

The Vatican has yet to say when Francis could be released from the hospital, where he is in a special papal suite on the 10th floor.

