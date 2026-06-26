US, Iran among countries to help quake-hit Venezuela; death toll reaches 235

Ravaged by twin earthquakes that have left at least 235 dead so far, Venezuela is racing to search for survivors. A trail of destruction was left behind after two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, according to the United States Geological Survey, hit northern Venezuela within less than a minute of each other on Wednesday night. Track updates on Venezuela earthquakes People search for casualties under the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (REUTERS)

Multiple countries, including the United States, Iran, India, Spain and France, have offered help, sending aid, rescuers and other support. However, the earthquakes have severely damaged Venezuela’s main airport in the capital of Caracas, which is likely to hamper aid efforts.

Meanwhile, Starlink has offered free service for one month to new and existing customers in Venezuela in wake of the earthquake.

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Here is how countries are sending aid to earthquakes-ravaged Venezuela:

US mobilising $150 million in aid: The United States said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters and mobilising $150 million in aid, AFP reported, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio promising a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective."

"We will be there for our new and great friends," US President Donald Trump was quoted as saying.