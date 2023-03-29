Venice hunts for ‘idiot’ who jumped off 3-storey building into canal | Video

Italian authorities are searching for a man, who on Thursday jumped off a three-story building into a canal in Venice. Taking to Twitter, Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro called the man an "idiot" and said that he would give him a "certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks". Screengrab from the video.

The video of the incident that is now doing rounds on the internet shows an unidentified man wearing only boxer shorts jumping into one of Venice's canals. He also appears to be coming out of the canal uninjured and receiving a towel from a friend.

Watch | 'PM Modi most loved among global leaders', says Italy premier Meloni

"This "subject" should be given a certificate of STUPIDITY and a lot of kicks ... we are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media,"Brugnaro wrote in Italian.

The mayor has launched a probe to determine how the man was able to enter the private residential building and how he was able to get to the rooftop, CNN reported.

"He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a delinquent. They don't understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat would have been passing below?" said Brugnaro.

The mayor, also, criticised publicity stunts that are carried out to attract viewers on social media, and urged everyone to help identify the person – who he referred to as a tourist – but not to “like” the video on social media.

"They do these stupid things on social for the likes," the mayor said, adding that "we will use the law to prosecute him."

Meanwhile, this incident is just the latest account of people, especially tourists, behaving badly in Italy. According to CNN, last year, over 40 tourists were arrested for swimming in Venice canals and one man was arrested for surfing down the Grand Canal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON