Video| ‘Better when you were in your country’: Kate Middleton heckled in Ireland

Published on Oct 07, 2022 11:30 AM IST

Kate Middleton: A calm and composed Kate Middleton did not reply to the woman but continued to smile.

Kate Middleton: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Northern Ireland.(Reuters)
Kate Middleton: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Northern Ireland.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Marking her first visit to Ireland with husband Prince William since Queen Elizabeth II's death, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was confronted by a heckler during a walkabout.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish”, a woman told Kate Middleton as she was greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast.

“Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the Irish woman can be seen confronting the royal in a video widely shared on social media.

A calm and composed Kate Middleton did not reply to the woman but continued to smile.

Watch video here:

The exchange took place following Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to suicide prevention charity Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm (PIPS).

William and Kate's visit to Northern Ireland comes following King Charles III's visit to Belfast last month during which he was accompanied by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kate middleton
