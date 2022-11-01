Video: Thousands trapped in Shanghai park, cannot leave until tested for Covid

As Shanghai Disneyland was closed on Tuesday, visitors were temporarily kept in the park for Covid testing, the city government announced. Videos shared widely on social media showed that some visitors were blocked from leaving the park as it was closed for testing of staff and visitors.

However Disney said that all guests have exited the park, without informing when it might reopen.

The city government has also appealed to anyone who had visited the Shanghai Disney resort since Thursday to undergo Covid testing.

This comes as China sticks to severe ‘zero Covid’ strategy which aims to isolate every case.

Thousands are trapped inside Shanghai Disney and are not allowed to exit until they’re tested for COVID, as the Chinese government’s strict zero-COVID policy goes into effect again. pic.twitter.com/3Ur52L41qy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 31, 2022

Last week, 1.3 million residents of Shanghai's downtown Yangpu district were ordered to stay at home and urged to take Covid tests.

In Match, Shanghai went into a lockdown that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes for two months.

