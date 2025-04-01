Vietnam slashes duties on cars, chicken & more amid Trump's global tariff blitz

Vietnam said it cut import duties on a range of goods, including cars, liquefied gas and some agricultural products, with concerns escalating ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned unveiling of sweeping tariffs on "all countries". Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.(AP)

The announcement came after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said last month that Hanoi was reviewing levies to encourage increased imports from the United States.

Washington's trade deficit with Vietnam is the third highest of any country, after China and Mexico, and there are increasing fears it could be a key target of the White House's tariff drive, which has sent shockwaves through global markets.

"From March 31, 2025, certain items such as cars, wood, ethanol, frozen chicken legs, pistachios, almonds, fresh apples, cherries, raisins, etc., will be subject to a new preferential import duty rate," a statement said late Monday on the government's official news portal.

It added that import duties on some cars will be halved, and the tax rate for liquefied natural gas will drop from five percent to two percent.

Tariffs on frozen chicken legs will be reduced from 20 percent to 15 percent, the rates on unshelled pistachios will be slashed from 15 percent to five percent, and for almonds, it will drop from 10 percent to five percent.

"I believe that Vietnam is doing everything they can to soften the blow," said Bruno Jaspaert, CEO at DEEP C Industrial Zones in Vietnam and chairman of the country's European chamber of commerce.

"Rather than retaliate, they give, and hope to be treated in a better way than most. But the overall expectation is that there will still be tariffs," he told AFP.

Trade war beneficiary

The finance ministry said last week that the changes in duties were to "cope with the complicated and unpredictable developments of the world's geopolitical and economic situation, especially the changes in economic, trade and tariff policies".

Trump said Sunday tariffs would apply to "all countries", not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the United States, but added on Monday that he would be "very kind" to trading partners.

Vietnam also said last week that it would allow Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Starlink satellite internet service as part of a pilot programme that will last until the end of 2030.

There is no limit on foreign ownership of the service, the government said.

Chinh also told US Ambassador Marc Knapper last month that Vietnam was "actively addressing the current concerns of the US in economic-trade-investment relations", including sending its top trade official to the United States.

The US deficit with Vietnam hit $123.5 billion in 2024, up more than 18 percent from 2023, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Vietnam is a manufacturing powerhouse that is heavily reliant on exports, and the United States was its biggest market last year.

Many American companies have built factories there, and Chinese firms are also using the country to access the US market.

Vietnam benefited from the trade war between Beijing and Washington during Trump's first term as it became an alternative manufacturing site in Asia amid intensified US pressure on China.