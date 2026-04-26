‘Violence not the way’: World leaders react to shooting incident at White House correspondents' dinner

After a major security scare at the White House Correspondents' dinner, condemnations from across the globe have surfaced on X, with several world leaders calling out the act of political violence. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP) On Saturday night, US President Donald Trump and other members of the cabinet were evacuated after multiple shots were fired during the annual correspondents' dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Follow live updates on the shooting incident here From Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif to Canada's Mark Carney, here's how world leaders reacted to the incident. Shooting at White House correspondents' dinner | How world leaders reacted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took to X and stated that "political violence has no place in a democracy." The Labour leader further added that he was relieved that President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and all guests were safe following the incident.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to social media to condemn the incident, stating he was "deeply shocked" to hear the news. "Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe," Sharifd added further. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In a statement from his office, the leader termed the incident “a heinous act of terrorism.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also condemned the incident. "It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events. We send our respect. Violence should never be the way," she wrote on X.

Delcy Rodriguez, who is the acting President of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, condemned the attack against President Donald Trump. "We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent’s Dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," she wrote on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the act and said that “violence has no place in a democracy.” “Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," he wrote on X.