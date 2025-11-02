Visually impaired Christian arrested in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’, accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad

A 49-year-old visually impaired Christian man has been arrested in Pakistan's Lahore, on the charges of blasphemy, with his family claiming the allegations are part of a personal vendetta. The accused's mother claimed that he was tortured by the police in custody.(Representational Image)

Nadeem Masih, who suffers from limited vision, is accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad, a charge that, if proved, carries the death penalty in the border nation.

The man was taken into custody at Lahore's Model Town Park after a parking contractor accused him of insulting the Prophet. Masih has been booked under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"Masih was arrested recently at Model Town Park, Lahore. Police were informed by a parking contractor that Masih insulted the Prophet," police officer Muhammad Yaqoob said.

Family alleges personal vendetta

Masih's mother told reporters that her son had frequently faced harassment from the parking contractor and his associates over a financial dispute, which she believes led to the false allegations.

Sahotra claimed Masih, who carries an iron rod in his right leg, was tortured by police in custody, PTI reported.

She pleaded for her son's release, saying she had already lost one son some years ago, leaving only Masih and her three daughters to provide for the family.

His counsel Advocate Javed Sahotra said there are significant discrepancies in the First Information Report (FIR) that would be challenged in court, and hopefully Masih would get bail.

Speaking to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, Sahotra said that if the trial court does not grant bail to Masih, he will appeal to the Lahore High Court, which, he said, will surely consider these facts.

This is not the first time Pakistan's blasphemy laws have targeted religious minorities. Earlier this year, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court awarded a death sentence to a Christian man for committing blasphemy.

Before that, a Pakistani YouTuber was charged with blasphemy after launching a perfume named after the very law he had fallen foul of, police said Tuesday.

Rajab Butt launched his "295" perfume, which refers to blasphemy legislation in the penal code.