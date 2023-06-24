'I remain a master strategist': Parody handle taunts Putin amid Wagner coup threat

After the threat by Wagner Mercenary Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to ‘go all the way’ to topple the military leadership in Russia, the world is keeping a close eye on the uncertain situation in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin. (via Reuters)

The news took the storm on the social media platforms with some netizens poking fun at president Vladimir Putin, who has been allegedly accused of shelling the group's troops. A parody Twitter handle, @DarthPutinKGB took a jibe at Putin over handling the Ukraine war and said that he remains a master strategist.

"Day 485 of my 3 day war. Russia is invading Russia to free Russia from those who invaded Russia to free Russia from those who invaded Russia. I remain a master strategist 😁," he tweeted.

Meanwhile president Putin has condemned the act and vowed to defend the country from the armed rebellion which he called a “stab in the back” to Russia.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders. The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” Putin said in televised address to the nation.

Prigozhin on Saturday said that he and his troops reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.

Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.