Voices from the ground in Gaza: What new hope means vs decades of cynicism

Palestinians in Gaza have seen decades of conflict and ruin, but remained hopeful on Saturday that the US President Donald Trump would keep up pressure on Israel to end the ongoing two-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced the entire population of more than two million. Israel said on October 4, that its troops were still operating in Gaza and warned residents not to return, despite calls from the families of Israeli hostages and US President Donald Trump for an immediate halt to the fighting.(AFP)

Apart from the 20-point US plan for Gaza, another thing that is fueling the new hope is Hamas's declaration that it was ready to hand over hostages and accept some terms of Trump's plan to end the conflict, while calling for more talks on several key issues.

"It’s happy news, it saves those who are still alive. This is enough. Houses have been damaged, everything has been damaged. What is left? Nothing," 32-year-old Saoud Qarneyta told Reuters.

Gazans hope that the new dawn will mean the end of wars in the region that have only brought ruin, death and starvation for the population.

‘If this chance is lost…’

"We want President Trump to keep pushing for an end to the war. If this chance is lost, it means that Gaza City will be destroyed by Israel, and we might not survive. Enough, two years of bombardment, death and starvation. Enough,” 40-year-old Ismail Zayda told Reuters on a social media chat.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive, which has killed more than 66,000 people, after Hamas militants staged a cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 people hostage. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive.

The assault has destroyed much of the enclave, while aid restrictions have helped trigger a famine in parts of Gaza.

"God willing, this will be the last war. We will hopefully be done with the wars," said 59-year-old Ali Ahmad, speaking in one of the tented camps where most Palestinians now live.

A Commission of Inquiry from the United Nations and numerous human rights experts have concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government denies the genocide charge, saying it has been acting in self-defence.

"We urge all sides not to backtrack. Every day of delay costs lives in Gaza; it is not just time wasted, lives get wasted too," said Tamer Al-Burai, a Gaza City businessman displaced with members of his family in the central Gaza Strip.

Is it another false dawn?

The Israeli military issued a fresh warning to Gazans on Saturday to stay out of Gaza City, describing it as a "dangerous combat zone."

Gazans have faced previous false dawns during the past two years, when Donald Trump and others declared at several points during on-off negotiations between Hamas, Israel and Arab and US mediators that a deal was close, only for war to rage on.

"Will it happen? Can we trust Trump? Maybe we trust Trump, but will Netanyahu abide this time? He has always sabotaged everything and continued the war. I hope he ends it now," 31-year-old Aya, who was displaced with her family to Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said.