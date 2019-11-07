e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Volcanic eruption creates new island in Tongan archipelago

Taaniela Kula, of the Tonga Geological Service, said the new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 metres (110 yards) wide and 400 metres long, and is situated about 120 metres west of its submerged predecessor.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tonga
The upheaval followed an 18-day undersea eruption last month in an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.
The upheaval followed an 18-day undersea eruption last month in an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.(AP/representative image)
         

An undersea volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago has sunk one island and created another three times larger, according to a report by geologists released Thursday.

Taaniela Kula, of the Tonga Geological Service, said the new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 metres (110 yards) wide and 400 metres long, and is situated about 120 metres west of its submerged predecessor.

It lies between Kao and Late in the Pacific kingdom’s northern Ha’apai group of islands.

The upheaval followed an 18-day undersea eruption last month in an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Tonga sits on the notorious Ring of Fire, an area of frequent seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean and which is responsible for about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes.

In late 2014 the eruption of an undersea volcano created another Tongan island that is now home to plants and birdlife.

tags
top news
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
trending topics
HP TET Admit CardPUBG Mobile Season 10Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019Kareena KapoorShweta PanditChinmayanand case

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News