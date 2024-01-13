close_game
Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island Suwanosejima: What we know so far

Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island Suwanosejima: What we know so far

Reuters |
Jan 13, 2024

Japan Volcano: No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a local police station in Kagoshima prefecture.

A volcano has erupted on the remote island of Suwanosejima in southwestern Japan, the government said early Sunday.

Japan Volcano: No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption.(File)

No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a local police station in Kagoshima prefecture.

The government later issued a level 3 volcanic alert - out of 5 - for Suwanosejima, restricting the entrance to dangerous areas surrounding the volcano.

