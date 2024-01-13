Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island Suwanosejima: What we know so far
Jan 13, 2024 09:48 PM IST
Japan Volcano: No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a local police station in Kagoshima prefecture.
A volcano has erupted on the remote island of Suwanosejima in southwestern Japan, the government said early Sunday.
No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a local police station in Kagoshima prefecture.
The government later issued a level 3 volcanic alert - out of 5 - for Suwanosejima, restricting the entrance to dangerous areas surrounding the volcano.
