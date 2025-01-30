US plane crash: Donald Trump questions chopper pilot's role; blames Obama, Biden for lowering air safety standards

In his official briefing after the mid-air collision between a US Army chopper and an American Airlines passenger jet, US President Donald Trump blamed Obama and Biden-supported diversity hires for lowering air safety standards, reported AFP. President Donald Trump pauses for a moment of silence before the press briefing to mourn the death of those who died in the Washington plane crash.(AP)

"I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first," Trump said. “They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent,” he said.

Washington DC plane crash: What happened 30 seconds before collision with helicopter. ATC audio captures grim moment

Trump commenced the news briefing from the White House with a moment of silence to honour the victims and their families of those who died in the tragic Washington plane crash.

Washington DC plane crash: Trump appoints FAA Administrator

The President also said that he was appointing an acting Federal Aviation Administration administrator, Chris Rocheleau.

Also Read | Donald Trump sighs, ‘There are no survivors’ in Washington DC plane crash

The move comes after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

‘No one survived’: All those involved in Washington plane crash dead

All 64 people aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead in what was likely to be the worst US aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, officials said Thursday.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday as it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

“We don’t believe there are any survivors,” said John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation’s capital. “We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."