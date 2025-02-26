Washington Post opinion editor quits after Jeff Bezos announces policy change

In a major move, Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, announced a big change to the newspaper's opinion pages, saying it would focus on defending two core principles going forward: personal liberties and free markets. FILE - Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

In a note shared with the team, Jeff Bezos stated that while the paper would continue to cover a wide range of topics, viewpoints opposing these pillars would no longer be featured.

“I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others,” Bezos said in his note shared on X.

“There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job,” he added.

Jeff Bezos further said that Washington Post has parted ways with its opinion editor David Shipley after he refused to not take up the role under the policy shift.

“I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction,” Jeff Bezos said.

Jeff Bezos had also written in the note, “I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

Jeff Bezos said he was confident that the focus on free markets and personal liberties would fill a gap in the current media landscape and looks forward to the newspaper’s role in advancing this perspective.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void,” he wrote.