WATCH | Musk's funny faces as Twitter user worries my money 'is in his hands'
- Elon Musk has tabled a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter - once the agreement is formally closed, the social media platform will become a private company owned by the South Africa-born Tesla CEO.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk - who has been the talk of the town ever since his $44 billion offer for Twitter was accepted - attended the Met Gala in New York City with his supermodel mother Maye Musk. The SpaceX owner was in a goofy mood as he made funny faces while walking the red carpet, leaving (some) Netizens amused. Some others were less impressed; one user shared a video of Musk and worried: "My entire net worth is in the hands of this man."
To this, Elon Musk replied "Making funny faces at the Met."
Also read: Elon Musk-Twitter deal: A look at some key numbers
Musk arrived at the event in a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie, while his mother wore an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strappy heels and long pearls.
While speaking to the media Musk said he wanted to 'expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current 'niche' until most Americans use the social media platform'. Mentioning that he wants to make Twitter 'as inclusive as possible', Elon said that he would 'like to have the rest of the world' on the social media platform.
He also added that he wanted Twitter to become 'transparent'. Along with this, he also wants its software to be publicly open for critique.
Also read: Elon Musk's advice on stocks after Twitter deal: 'Don't panic when market does'
Elon Musk has tabled a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter - once the agreement is formally closed, the social media platform will become a private company owned by the South Africa-born Tesla CEO. Several questions have been raised among employees and the people about the strategy to run the social media platform. Musk has over 90.3 million followers on Twitter.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's net worth is $257 billion. Amazon's Jeff Bezos stands second at $170 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault at $136 billion.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Putin to undergo cancer treatment, surgery, handover power temporarily: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin might undergo cancer surgery while temporarily handing over power to the secretary of the country's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, unverified media reports claimed. Putin has reportedly been told by doctors that he must undergo an operation, the New York Post reported citing a Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general.
-
Roe v. Wade: What is the 1973 case that enshrined abortion rights in the US
A US Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to the press on Monday suggests a majority of justices are ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, shredding nearly 50 years of constitutional protections on abortion rights. Here is how the original 1973 court case played out. Roe was "Jane Roe," a pseudonym for a single mother pregnant for the third time, Norma McCorvey, who wanted an abortion.
-
Elon Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday he wants to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current "niche" until most Americans use the social media platform. He told reporters gathered on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York that an important measure of success would be whether Twitter could expand its audience significantly.
-
Karachi University blast: 2nd suspect arrested, was 'facilitator' - Report
Pakistan police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the blast at Karachi University, news agency ANI said Monday citing local media reports from last week. The Express Tribune said a student, Bebgar Imdad, had been arrested and transferred to an undisclosed location. Imdad's arrest follows that of Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, whose attack killed four people, including three Chinese nationals.
-
Covid-infected pregnant women may be at risk of premature birth: Study
With Covid-19 fears rising once again, some experts have highlighted that pregnant women are at a greater risk of hospitalisation and intensive care unit admission if infected. A Canadian surveillance study found that Covid-19 during pregnancy was significantly associated with increased risk of adverse maternal outcomes and preterm birth. The study found that the risk increased with age and comorbidities like high blood pressure.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics