WATCH | Musk's funny faces as Twitter user worries my money 'is in his hands'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk - who has been the talk of the town ever since his $44 billion offer for Twitter was accepted - attended the Met Gala in New York City with his supermodel mother Maye Musk. The SpaceX owner was in a goofy mood as he made funny faces while walking the red carpet, leaving (some) Netizens amused. Some others were less impressed; one user shared a video of Musk and worried: "My entire net worth is in the hands of this man."

To this, Elon Musk replied "Making funny faces at the Met."

Musk arrived at the event in a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie, while his mother wore an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strappy heels and long pearls.

While speaking to the media Musk said he wanted to 'expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current 'niche' until most Americans use the social media platform'. Mentioning that he wants to make Twitter 'as inclusive as possible', Elon said that he would 'like to have the rest of the world' on the social media platform.

He also added that he wanted Twitter to become 'transparent'. Along with this, he also wants its software to be publicly open for critique.

Elon Musk has tabled a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter - once the agreement is formally closed, the social media platform will become a private company owned by the South Africa-born Tesla CEO. Several questions have been raised among employees and the people about the strategy to run the social media platform. Musk has over 90.3 million followers on Twitter.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's net worth is $257 billion. Amazon's Jeff Bezos stands second at $170 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault at $136 billion.

