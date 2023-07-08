Watch: Thief in bunny suit burgles laundromat in US' Illinois

Police in United States' Quincy are looking for a suspect who dressed as a bunny and looted clothes from a laundromat on Thursday. CCTV footage from the Winners Wash Laundromat shows the burglar going through drawers and placing items in a rucksack. Screengrab of the video of burglary in Illinois.

Sharing the clip of the incident, the local police department launched an appeal to the public to help identify the ‘furry felon,’ reported Metro.UK.

Quincy Police Department posted on social media: File this one under, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

“In the early morning hours of July 6, an individual dressed in a bunny suit broke into the Winners Wash Laundromat at 2338 Spring.”

“Officer Holtman is investigating this burglary and would like your help identifying this furry felon. If you know the individual in this video please call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, or Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474,” the post read.

“We were all kind of speechless when we saw it,” said Officer Holtman. “I’ve never seen a person in full costume like that (committing a crime).”

Quincy is located along the Mississippi River on the Missouri border, located under 300 miles from Chicago.

In a similar case, a thief dressed in a Homer Simpson onesie raided a supermarket in 2014 in UK's Derbyshire.