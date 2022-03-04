Watch: US Senator calls for Putin's 'assassination' on live television
US Senator Lindsey Graham has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin's assassination on live television as he was giving an interview to Fox News amid the ongoing blitzkrieg between Russia and Ukraine. Somebody in Russia has to step up and take "this guy out", the senator said reiterating that only Russian people can fix this issue
The call for assassination on a live interview is going viral.
Watch:
Then the senator took to Twitter and repeated what he feels the best for Russia.
"The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter.
"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service," the senator said.
While Brutus was a Julius Caesar reference, Colonel Stauffenberg was the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.
With the Russia-Ukraine all-out war now going on for over a week, Russian forces on Friday occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant. Early in the day, Russian shelling caused a fire at the training complex in the nuclear plant prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to the world that this is a nuclear attack and all European countries should protest because if it explodes, then that would be the end to Europe.
