Watch: Video of Ukraine's billionaire ex-president with Kalashnikov to fight Russia goes viral

Ukrainians have taken up arms in the face of the Russian offensive and the government too is encouraging people to make petrol bombs at home instead of giving in to the invaders. Amid this, the interview of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with CNN has gone viral not because he called Russian President Vladimir Putin crazy, but because he was seen on the streets of central Kyiv with a Kalashnikov rifle.

“How long do you think you can hold out?”



“Forever.”



Former Ukrainian President @poroshenko takes up a Kalashnikov rifle alongside civilian defense forces as he speaks to @JohnBerman from the streets of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/jxGl6BKgZR — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2022

"We just have 300 members of the battalion of the territorial defence here and two machine guns. More or less that's it. We don't have artilleries, tanks," Poroshenko said adding that they did not have enough personnel as the process of mobilising people and weapons started just a couple of days ago.

"Everybody should understand, Putin declared a war not for Ukraine. Putin declared a war on the whole world," he said to CNN.

As Poroshenko was asked whether he was with armed people and what their plan was, the ex-president brought the Kalashnikov to show on live television. "This is where it is," he said.

Pointing to the long queue of people waiting to be enlisted with the battalion, the ex-president said these are people who want to join the country's defence but the government does not have enough arms. "This is extremely touchable and a great demonstration of how much Ukraine people hate Putin and how we are against Russian aggression," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko took a moment when he was asked how long he thinks Ukraine will hold up against the Russian invasion. "Forever," he said after a pause. Putin will never be able to catch Ukraine no matter how many soldiers he sends, Poroshenko said adding that Ukrainians are free people with a great European future.

