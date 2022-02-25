Meet Ukraine's 26-year-old MP who brandishes AK-47, prepares for 'long night'
When Sviatoslav Yurash became a member of the Ukraine Parliament, he was the youngest MP in the history of Ukraine. Three years later, facing Russia's offensive against Ukraine, the 26-year-old MP has armed himself with an AK-47 assault rifle to figure out what lies ahead. He said he is not a soldier but in a situation like this when one has to battle for one's life, learning things becomes easier.
Follow live updates of Ukraine-Russia war
As Sviatoslav Yurash was speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today, he was asked what Ukrainians would do if Putin wins the battle. "That's exactly why I am looking at my AK47 in front of me," the MP said. He said Ukraine's citizens were already gathering at recruitment stations and the government has already announced that anyone who wants to take up arms will be helped by the government. In fact, the government on Friday asked people to make petrol bombs at home.
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
"We are the biggest nation in Europe, we are a nation of 40 million people and we are not going to just stand idly by as Russia does as it wants all across its borders. We will fight with everything we have and with all the support the world can provide us," Sviatoslav Yurash told the radio channel.
"That’s exactly the appeal to the world - we need your support, we need your help. Russia is violating every single international law in existence and we need to win this fight not just for us but for international law to be sustained," he said.
Sviatoslav Yurash has posted a photo on Twitter where he can be seen clutching his AK-47 with a grin on his face. "This will be a long night," the caption reads.
-
'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance
Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.
-
Russian bans British airlines from landing and flying over its airspace
In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.
-
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier.
-
Ukraine war: Does Russia care about sanctions? Measures that nations are taking
US President Joe Biden also announced a series of fresh measures against Kremlin. He said Putin had a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.
-
How Western sanctions will target Russia?
US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies will announce "severe sanctions" with further measures.