Water leaks indicate new damage at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant
Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.
New damage could further complicate the plant’s already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. spokesman Keisuke Matsuo said the drop in water levels in Unit 1 and 3 reactors indicates that the existing damage to their primary containment chambers was worsened by Saturday's magnitude 7.3 quake, allowing more water to leak.
The leaked water is believed to have remained inside the reactor buildings and there is no sign of any outside impact, he said.
In 2011, a powerful magnitude 9.1 earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant's cooling systems, causing three reactor cores to melt and nuclear fuel to fall to the bottom of their primary containment vessels.
TEPCO will monitor the water and temperatures at the bottom of the containment vessels, Matsuo said.
Since the 2011 disaster, cooling water has been escaping constantly from the damaged primary containment vessels into the basements of the reactor buildings. To make up for the loss, additional cooling water has been pumped into the reactors to cool the melted fuel remaining inside them. The recent decline in the water levels indicates that more water than before is leaking out, TEPCO said.
More than 180 people received mostly minor injuries from Saturday's earthquake, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The quake also triggered landslides, damaged homes and a high-speed train line, and caused widespread power and water supply disruptions.
TEPCO initially reported that there was no abnormality at the plant from Saturday's quake.
Matsuo said the cooling water level fell as much as 70 centimeters (27 inches) in the primary containment chamber of the Unit 1 reactor and about 30 centimeters (11 inches) in Unit 3. TEPCO wasn't able to determine any decline in Unit 2 because indicators have been taken out to prepare for the removal of melted debris, it said.
Increased leakage could require more cooling water to be pumped into the reactors, which would result in more contaminated water that is treated and stored in huge tanks at the plant. TEPCO says its storage capacity of 1.37 million tons will be full next summer. A government panel's recommendation that it be gradually released into the sea has faced fierce opposition from local residents and a decision is still pending.
Meanwhile, the Tokyo High Court on Friday held the government as well as TEPCO accountable for the 2011 nuclear disaster, ordering both to pay about 280 million yen ($2.6 million) in compensation to more than 40 plaintiffs forced to evacuate to Chiba, near Tokyo, for their lost livelihoods and homes.
Friday’s decision reverses an earlier ruling by the Chiba district court that excluded the government from responsibility. Judge Yukio Shirai said the government could have foreseen the risk of a massive tsunami and taken measures after a long-term assessment in 2002 of seismic activities.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs welcomed the decision and said it would affect other pending cases.
“The case raises the question of whether we should tolerate a society that prioritizes economic activities over people's lives and health,” said Izutaro Mangi, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's MI6 apologises for past treatment of LGBT spies based on 'misguided' views
- Gay people were barred from working in Britain’s intelligence services on security grounds, because of the view that they were more susceptible to blackmail than straight people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US states remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules
- "The Secretary of State spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020," the judge said. "The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump Plaza brought down by 3,000 sticks of dynamite
- The 34-storied Trump Plaza was brought down with 3,000 pieces of dynamites by a Maryland-based professional demolition company, Controlled Demolition Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water leaks indicate new damage at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After visit of envoys, EU calls for early assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir
- EU ambassador Ugo Astuto and envoys of ten EU states, including key players such as France, Italy and the Netherlands, were part of the third group of heads of foreign missions to travel to Jammu and Kashmir since January 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer 'still very good vaccine' despite study: South Africa adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement, 30 days after Biden ordered move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook controversy: What prompted Australia PM to reach out to PM Modi?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK vows to share Covid-19 vaccines ahead of G7 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Social Justice Day 2021: Know this year's theme, significance
- The theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day is social justice in the digital economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Galwan Valley casualty numbers: China launches renewed diplomatic war on India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was like a war film': How Italian town with first known virus death fared
- By the evening of Feb. 21, a 77-year-old retired roofer from Vo, a wine-making town in the Veneto region, had died — at the time, the first known fatality from a locally transmitted case of the virus in the West, setting off alarm bells far and wide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK top court rules Uber drivers are workers, not self-employed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Pledges made towards equitable supply of vaccines through Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox