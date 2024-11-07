‘We will safeguard freedom, the heart of our republic’: Melania on Donald Trump's win

In her first message after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, his spouse Melania said he would safeguard freedom, calling it ‘the heart of our republic.’ Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles accompanied by Melania Trump, after speaking following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security,” Melania posted on X.

She added, “American energy, skill and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forever more.”

The Slovenia-born former model largely stayed out of the spotlight during the Republican's marathon campaign, stepping in only for last-minute appearances.

As Donald Trump's wife, she was the First Lady of the US during his first term (2017-2021). Previously, as a model, she worked in European fashion capitals before moving to New York in the 1990s. In 2001, she became a permanent resident of the United States, and took permanent citizenship in 2006​.

Trump ‘thanks’ Melania

On Thursday, a day after the election in which he would go on to defeat the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump thanked Melania for her support.

“I also want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country. Can you believe that? She works very hard to help people. So, I just wanted to thank her,” he told supporters during his victory speech in Florida.

The Trumps were flanked by family members, the Republican's campaign team, and running mate JD Vance and his wife.

Also, Trump pledged he would help the deeply polarised country to ‘heal.’