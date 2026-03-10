‘Weapon saves…’: Israeli govt clears gun licences for 3,00,000 in 41 Jerusalem neighbourhoods

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday reportedly approved personal firearms licences for residents of 41 Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, making more than 3,00,000 people in the city eligible to obtain a gun amid the ongoing war with Iran. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, speaks at the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili in Meitar, southern Israel, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Bloomberg)

The move effectively creates blanket eligibility for gun licences for residents of these areas, regardless of whether they are, or have been, members of Israel’s security forces, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

“Precisely in the shadow of the war and during Ramadan, Jerusalem residents have a basic right to defend themselves and their families,” Ben Gvir said, urging residents to obtain gun licences.

Demand for firearm permits in Israel surged after Hamas attacked the country on October 7, 2023. The timing of the latest move is particularly sensitive as the US and Israel are currently at war with Iran.

‘A weapon saves lives': Ben Gvir "Firearms in the hands of responsible citizens constitute an important component in strengthening personal security and enabling an initial response to terror and crime,” Ben Gvir said adding, "In many cases, it has already been proven that a weapon in the hands of citizens helped thwart attacks and save lives."

“I call on the residents of Jerusalem: Go get a firearm licence. A weapon saves lives!,” the minister said in his statement, urging people in the city to apply for licences at the earliest.

The 41 Jewish neighbourhoods newly included under the measure will join Har Nof, Givat Shaul, Neve Yaakov and Gilo, four neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the city where residents are already eligible to obtain a firearms licence, the report added.

Which neighbourhoods have the permit? The neighbourhoods covered under the new decision are Talpiot, Shimon HaTzadik, Emek Refaim, Meker Baruch, Meker Haim, Machane Yehuda, Zichron Moshe, Kiryat HaChadassim, Holyland, Geula, Erez HaBira, Rechavia, Ramat Denia.

Ramat Sharet, Ramat Eshkol, Romema, Kiryat Menachem, Kiryat Yovel, Kiryat Shmuel, Katamon HaYeshana, Pat, Ir Ganim, Ein Kerem, Sanhedria, N'vei Yaakov, Nachlaot, Center of the City, Ma'alot Dafna, Mamilla, Manahat Malcha, Mea Shearim, Kiryat Moshe, Komemiyut, Bukharim, The German Colony, Beit Israel, Baka, Beit VeGan, Beit HaKerem and Givat Mordechai.