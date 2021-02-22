'We're going to beat Covid-19': Joe Biden after visiting Pfizer vaccine plant
After visiting the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) thanked the company's workers for their tireless efforts and said because of their hard work Americans are going to beat Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "On Friday, I visited Kalamazoo, Michigan to tour a Pfizer manufacturing plant. I had an opportunity to see the COVID-19 vaccine production process up close and thank the workers for their tireless efforts - because of their hard work we're going to beat COVID-19."
On Friday (local time) Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo, where he met with lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines that are being widely used across the country to inoculate Americans, reported The Hill.
"I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that's being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced," said Biden.
However, it marked just the second time Biden had travelled outside the Washington, DC, area since taking office, The Hill reported. world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar junta 'threatens' protesters ahead of proposed general strike today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United will temporarily stop flying some Boeing 777 planes after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aviation body orders emergency inspection following Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to speak to Pakistan if terrorism has to be abated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Malcolm X's family calls to reopen investigation into his murder
- Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci says weather delays to Covid-19 vaccinations to be quickly reversed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox