West acting like bandits, Russia too big to be isolated: Kremlin on sanctions over Ukraine move
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond without divulging further details on the same.
The Kremlin on Saturday hit out at Western nations for slapping crippling sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and said they were acting like bandits. Moscow said Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe, reported news agency Reuters.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond without divulging further details on the same. He, however, said the response would be in line with Russian interests. "This does not mean Russia is isolated," Peskov told reporters.
"The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia. There are many more countries in the world."
Also read | Ukrainian forces real ‘hero’, says President Zelensky as war with Russia enters 10th day
Peskov said that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would give a considerable jolt to energy markets.
The Kremlin also defended Russia's new legislation that could see people jailed for up to 15 years for publishing "fake news" about its military, saying the country was facing "an information war". The newly passed law gives Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg, and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.
The country also blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday as part of the crackdown.
Also read | 'First ladies are asking me...': Meet Olena Zelenska, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife
"The law was necessary and needed urgently because of the unprecedented -- not even campaign -- but information war that has been unleashed against our country," Peskov was quoted as telling Reuters.
In the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, the western nations have responded by slapping a barrage of sanctions, sparking fears of a global economic conflict.
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 10th day on Saturday, as Moscow continued to bombard cities in the East European nation, justifying that the attack is a "special operation" to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists.
-
Russia prepared to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission’: Report
As Russia is changing its war tactic and reportedly targeting more residential areas, western intelligence officials predict that the pace of the attack will escalate in the coming week with Russia now ready to 'bombard Ukraine into submission'
-
Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
-
Ukraine strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 updates
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.