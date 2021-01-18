IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / West condemns Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s detention in Moscow
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

West condemns Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s detention in Moscow

The Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny, 44, ad been detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Russian police detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, as he arrived in Moscow after being treated in Germany for poisoning, drawing immediate criticism from the U.S. and Europe.

Navalny, 44, was met by officers at passport control as he landed in Moscow on a plane from Berlin Sunday, according to a live video feed on his YouTube channel. The Federal Penitentiary Service said he had been detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence, state-run Tass reported.

“This is my home,” he told reporters who’d traveled with him Sunday shortly before he was detained. “I’m not scared of anything.” Navalny boarded the flight knowing that he could face a lengthy prison term if he returned.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo -- who departs with the rest of the Trump administration on Wednesday -- condemned Russia’s decision and called for Navalny’s immediate and unconditional release, echoing similar demands from the European Union and Biden’s incoming national security adviser.

“We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities,” Pompeo said in a statement on Sunday.

Navalny, whose anti-corruption exposes and success in galvanizing anti-government votes have increasingly needled the authorities, had been recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent attack in August that he and Western governments blamed on Putin.

Surrounded by Russian law enforcement upon landing in Moscow, Navalny kissed his wife, Yuliya, goodbye before walking off with police. Authorities said he would be held pending a court decision on his sentence set for Jan. 29. He spent the night in a cell in a police station in Khimki, a Moscow suburb near the airport, but hadn’t been given access to a lawyer, his allies said.

Dozens of his supporters were detained by police at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, where he had appealed to them to meet him. The flight was diverted to another airport shortly before arrival.

Read More: Putin, Poison and the Importance of Alexey Navalny: QuickTake

The move to imprison the most prominent opponent of the Russian president marks the biggest crackdown by Putin in recent years. Coming days before U.S. President-elect Biden takes office, it could trigger an immediate clash with the new Democratic administration.

Jake Sullivan, incoming President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, blasted the Kremlin and called for Navalny’s release.

Navalny returned home amid rising political tension ahead of Russian parliamentary elections this autumn and support for the Kremlin falters amid the coronavirus downturn. Putin, 68, whose two-decade rule makes him the longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, last year overturned term limits, allowing him to stay in power until 2036. Speculation that he may step down far sooner is building.

“There were only two choices for Navalny -- to stay in Germany or come home. If he remained an émigré, in Russia people would quickly lose interest in him,” said Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies in Moscow. “His calculation is he’ll become a symbol of resistance behind bars and a big risk for Putin.”

European Council President Charles Michel, who speaks for the EU on foreign affairs, called Navalny’s detention unacceptable. It’s “yet another attempt to intimidate the democratic opposition in Russia,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are calling on the EU to “consider imposition of restrictive measures” on Russia if Navalny isn’t freed, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the comments by Sullivan and other officials as “prepared ahead of time,” calling on them in a Facebook post to “respect international law, don’t infringe on the national legislation of sovereign countries and deal with the problems in your own country.”

Russia issued an arrest warrant for Navalny after accusing him of violating the conditions of a 3 1/2 year suspended fraud sentence by not appearing in person for regular summons. It asked a Moscow court on Jan. 11 to replace it with a prison term. The opposition politician also potentially faces separate charges of embezzlement punishable by as many as 10 years in prison.

While for years Navalny was repeatedly jailed for weeks at a time and faced assaults on the street -- at one point nearly losing his eye -- the poisoning attack marked the most serious attempt to kill him. Russia denied any involvement and said it found no proof the opposition politician was poisoned, accusing him of fabricating it as part of working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

With Navalny ignoring the threat to arrest him, the Russian authorities’ response looks set to further sour ties with a once-close partner, Germany, and other European states led by France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country offered treatment to Navalny after his near-fatal poisoning during a campaign trip to Siberia, visited him in the hospital and provided personal security guarantees. The EU sanctioned six Russian officials in October for the use of the banned Novichok chemical weapon in the attack.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia detains Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on return to Moscow

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Navalny, whose anti-corruption exposes and success in galvanizing anti-government votes have increasingly needled the authorities, had been recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent attack in August that he and Western governments blamed on Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal.
READ FULL STORY
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
world news

Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?

Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Navalny has been jailed several times over various charges, which the Russian leader has denounced as politically motivated.
READ FULL STORY
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes off on plane to Russia despite arrest threat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kabul: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. AP/PTI(AP19-11-2020_000114A)(AP)
Kabul: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. AP/PTI(AP19-11-2020_000114A)(AP)
world news

Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The PML-N spokesperson said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers are making "a hue and cry" as the Pakistani citizens are standing with the opposition parties in a bid to oust Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden (L) and vice president-elect Kamala Harris outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)
President-elect Joe Biden (L) and vice president-elect Kamala Harris outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)
world news

Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The inauguration day will be historic not only in terms of the chaotic transition of power but also from the fact that Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president of the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.(AP)
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.(AP)
world news

Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
world news

From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
A year after the lockdown imposed in the Chinese city of Wuhan shocked the world, the tactic is turning out to be an enduring tool for quelling the coronavirus almost everywhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the market square amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Meissen, Germany,(Reuters)
A view of the market square amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Meissen, Germany,(Reuters)
world news

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Stricter requirements for companies to allow employees to work from home, a compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks in certain areas, restrictions on public transport and an introduction of curfews are being debated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, (Reuters)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, (Reuters)
world news

China’s economy grows by 2.3% in 2020, bucking global Covid-19 slowdown trend

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the Chinese economy staged a steady recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationwide pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled for Sunday largely fizzled after the FBI issued warnings and several states deployed the National Guard. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Nationwide pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled for Sunday largely fizzled after the FBI issued warnings and several states deployed the National Guard. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Virginia capital braces for pro-gun demonstration in wake of Capitol siege

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
"Lobby Day" has authorities on alert in Richmond, about 110 miles (175 km) south of Washington, DC, where Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, replacing Republican President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova(REUTERS)
world news

Detained Kremlin foe Navalny rushed to court, Moscow tells West to butt out

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Four masked police officers detained Navalny at passport control on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
world news

After roof shattering victory, Kamala Harris faces daunting challenges

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The incoming administration has set out four key priorities of turning around the economy, tackling Covid-19, addressing climate change and racial justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ten new mass vaccination centers will open this week -- including at a racecourse, cathedral and rugby ground -- taking the total in England to 17, with more to follow. There are also 1,200 hospitals and GP-led sites offering injections. (Representative Image)(Twitter/fengling2020)
Ten new mass vaccination centers will open this week -- including at a racecourse, cathedral and rugby ground -- taking the total in England to 17, with more to follow. There are also 1,200 hospitals and GP-led sites offering injections. (Representative Image)(Twitter/fengling2020)
world news

England aims to ease lockdown measures by early March under vaccine plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
England is in its third national lockdown, with schools closed and people ordered to stay at home as the government attempts to control a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, using data from the EU's statistical office, the trade union organization said women would have to wait for another 84 years and the next century to achieve equal pay at the current pace of change.(REUTERS)
Last year, using data from the EU's statistical office, the trade union organization said women would have to wait for another 84 years and the next century to achieve equal pay at the current pace of change.(REUTERS)
world news

EU gender pay gap still significant, warn trade unions

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The organization looked at several criteria including skills, physical effort and responsibility. It compared full-time workers of the same age and with a permanent contract working for medium-sized companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan speaks to Nigerian security personnel in this file picture. (AFP)
Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan speaks to Nigerian security personnel in this file picture. (AFP)
world news

Pakistan, Turkey are two countries but one nation: Pak Air Force chief

ANI, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Air Chief said that Pakistan fully supports Turkey on Cyprus and other regional issues and also stands by Ankara in its war against terrorism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

Indian woman dies in UAE after husband accidentally rams car into her

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Liji was standing in front of the car, giving her husband directions to park it, when the vehicle accidentally raced forward, trapping Liji against the compound wall, said Sajad Nattika, president of the Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters)
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters)
world news

Wuhan, one year after coronavirus lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
A timeline of key events since the first cases of the virus were detected in the city of 11 million residents in Hubei province
READ FULL STORY
Close
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Singapore urges national airline to be first to vaccinate all staff

Reuters, Singapore
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Vaccinating Singapore's 37,000 frontline aviation and maritime staff is seen as key to reopening borders of the island-state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP