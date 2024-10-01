Western nations condemn Iran's attack on Israel: ‘Stop immediately, avoid escalation’

Iran fired missiles at Israel- an attack which followed warnings from the United States to Tel Aviv that Tehran was preparing to “imminently” launch a ballistic missile attack on its regional foe. Projectiles fly through the sky in central Israel as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran towards Israel.(AP)

Responding to the attack, the White House said that US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the situation from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team.

Joe Biden also directed the US military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.

What UK and Germany said on Iran's attack on Israel

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah, Sky News reported while Germany demanded that Iran end its missile attack on Israel, expressing fears over escalation of the conflict. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I condemn the ongoing attack in the strongest possible terms. Iran must stop the attack immediately as it is leading the region further towards the abyss".

France reacts to Iran's missile barrage on Tel Aviv

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said that he was concerned about an "escalation" in the Middle East. He said in the parliament that the situation is extremely serious" and “is worsening in the Near and Middle East, with an escalation and an attack, and a direct conflict that seems to be underway between Iran and Israel.”

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said that its air defences intercepted missiles and drones as Iran attacked Israel, adding, “The Royal Jordanian Air Force and air defence systems responded to a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace.”