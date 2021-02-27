What is Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill passed by the US House
The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's quintessential Covid-19 relief package worth $1.9 trillion.
The major legislative priority for the Biden administration comes days after the coronavirus toll in the US crossed the 500,000 mark.
Here is what all you need to know about the bill:
> The bill was approved in the US House with a final vote tally of 219-212 as two democrats voted against the bill-Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, as reported by CNN. Majorly, the Democratic party has supported the bill and believe it to be a critical step for saving families and local governments devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
> The bill will come into force after the approval in the Senate and the US President Joe Biden's signature on it.
> The stimulus package involves a payment of $1,400 to individuals making less than $75,000 annually.
> Payment of $400 per week as an unemployment supplement through August 29. The programs will be extended to make millions of more Americans eligible for jobless benefits.
> The child tax credit will also be expanded as per the bill to offer families up to $3,600 per child a year.
> For the vaccination drive, $20 billion is earmarked for Covid vaccination distribution, $50 billion for testing and tracing contacts.
> The bill also includes $350 billion for state, local and tribal government relief, $25 billion for rent payment assistance and $170 billion for K-12 schools and higher education institutions for aid to students and cover reopening costs.
> The bill includes a contentious $15 per hour federal minimum wage which the Senate parliamentarian is anticipated to not allow under the reconciliation which the Senate Democrats are using to pass the bill with a simple majority vote. In this case, the bill will go back to the US House before Biden can sign it for execution.
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have appeared determined to include the increased federal minimum wage. The House will "absolutely" pass the Covid relief bill if it returns from the Senate without the hike in the minimum wage. The Democrats will try to pass the wage increase through a separate plan if needed, Pelosi was quoted as saying by CNBC. "We will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage," Pelosi said.
The other key elements of the bill include unemployment benefits until the end of August and monthly benefits to parents of children under the age of 18.
