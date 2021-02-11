IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ‘What trial?’ Life goes on in Trump world as ex-president faces 2nd impeachment
US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
world news

‘What trial?’ Life goes on in Trump world as ex-president faces 2nd impeachment

As the Senate began Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, indifference reigned at properties across the billionaire’s empire on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:49 AM IST

The diamonds were sparkling in New York. A carpenter working at a San Francisco skyscraper shrugged. There were no bar specials at the hotel near the White House, just a menu that includes cocktails called Belle of Congress and Bitter Life.

As the Senate began Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, indifference reigned at properties across the billionaire’s empire on Tuesday. There were moments of disgust and adoration from some tenants, workers and customers, but mostly they seemed not to care -- or even know -- about what was going on inside Congress.

For Trump, once a reality television host with his own catchphrase for firing people, the unprecedented second impeachment is proceeding after accusations that he incited a mob at the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn November’s election. But in the midtown Manhattan space he rents out to Tiffany & Co. and at the California tower he co-owns, even on the ice of the Central Park rinks that New York City is taking away from his management, life went on.

Also Read | Senate agrees to hear Trump impeachment case, rejecting GOP arguments

“I’m not going to watch -- it’s depressing,” carpenter James Keenan said in the minutes before the trial began. He was sipping an iced tea on the steps of San Francisco’s 555 California St., one of two towers that Trump co-owns with Vornado Realty Trust. The Trump Organization’s 30% stake in the pair is worth an estimated $685 million, its most valuable holding.

Keenan, 49, has done jobs at the 52-story office building off and on since 1989. Now it’s mostly a “ghost town” as the coronavirus pandemic keeps workers at home.

He thought the property was owned by a Japanese billionaire until his company’s truck driver recently told him about Trump. He doesn’t care either way. “I’m a fiscal conservative,” he said before returning to work on the 46th floor. “As long as the economy’s good, I’m good.”

In New York, Mariana Legotska walked onto the ice of Central Park’s Wollman Rink wearing a pink sweater, pink gloves, a pink coat with a furry white hood and a furry black bag. A tourist from Kiev, she had little interest in the drama unfolding in D.C.

“What trial?” she said. “I just want to do this because I want the feeling of skating.”

After the Capitol riot, New York City terminated all contracts with Trump, whose company operates two rinks and the carousel in Central Park, plus the Ferry Point golf course. The Trump Organization has said it will “vigorously” fight the move.

Also Read | Trump impeachment: What is ‘January exception’ House managers argued against?

When the trial kicked off around 1 p.m., a trader who was watching his young son learn to skate said he didn’t care that Trump is still managing the rink. A few minutes later, as senators approved the rules, Anne Blatt’s 9-year-old granddaughter asked her what an impeachment is. Blatt, a Trump fan who says she wants to be his customer, was still feeling too weak after getting Covid-19 last year to skate.

As House managers opened their presentation with an intense video that combined Trump’s rhetoric with scenes of the attacking mob, 18-year-old Judi Zeidan said she wouldn’t support anything with Trump’s name on it, and was only skating because her school paid. She was recording the trial to watch later.

At other properties, it was business as usual. It was still morning at the Trump National Golf Club outside of Los Angeles when the trial was getting underway, and the only TV turned on showed golf videos while a patio grill served burgers and hot dogs. Later, two golfers gushed about the course and shrugged off the mob violence, and a foursome on a work retreat said the hearing just stirred up negative energy.

Inside Trump’s hotel in Washington, once a hub for the administration and its fans and lobbyists, the lounge was quiet except for a few guests. Two televisions were tuned to ESPN2 and Fox Sports, and two others showed impeachment coverage from CNN and Fox News.

More than 11 million people tuned in Tuesday afternoon to watch the proceedings on TV. Comcast Corp.’s MSNBC network led with 2.87 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Fox News was third, behind CNN, at 1.95 million.

Around 2 p.m., Democrats argued that two centuries of precedent and common sense make clear that former officials must be tried by the Senate when impeached. In New York, inside Trump Tower’s Gucci store, a salesman was showing off custom-made chairs that cost thousands of dollars.

Around the corner, at the building’s residential entrance, a doorman in a dark coat with golden buttons said he doesn’t follow the news. There are good presidents and bad presidents, he said, and nothing changes.

As the day went on, Trump’s lawyers argued that the former president’s trial is a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power. After four hours of arguments from House impeachment managers and the defense, the Senate voted to affirm that it’s constitutional to try an official who’s no longer in office.

Before the day ended, investor Michael Kimble, a specialist in high-yield bonds, went on an afternoon shopping trip. He was looking for a pearl necklace at the Tiffany store in Trump’s 57th Street building.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m not going to boycott their store if they say something I don’t agree with.”

Giant digital letters scrolled up Tiffany’s five floors, spelling out a message: “Winner takes all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump trump impeachment trial
app
Close
Researchers are still learning about the new iterations, and cases in the US are likely undercounted due to capacity constraints in identifying strains.(AP)
Researchers are still learning about the new iterations, and cases in the US are likely undercounted due to capacity constraints in identifying strains.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 variant gains momentum in US as total cases plummet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:28 AM IST
In the 43 days since B.1.1.7 was first found in the US, more than 900 cases have been reported. At around the same point, the first strain had infected only 165 people, though testing capacity was significantly weaker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran has in recent months accelerated those breaches of the deal's restrictions on its atomic activities, potentially complicating efforts to bring the United States back into the deal under President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
Iran has in recent months accelerated those breaches of the deal's restrictions on its atomic activities, potentially complicating efforts to bring the United States back into the deal under President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
world news

Iran produces uranium metal, IAEA says, in latest breach of deal

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:54 AM IST
Iran began breaching its nuclear deal with major powers step by step in 2019 in response to US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the deal the previous year and Washington's reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
world news

‘What trial?’ Life goes on in Trump world as ex-president faces 2nd impeachment

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:49 AM IST
As the Senate began Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, indifference reigned at properties across the billionaire’s empire on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(AP)
US President Joe Biden.(AP)
world news

US President Joe Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 AM IST
  • Speaking during a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said the review was crucial "so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters that will require a whole-of-government effort."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iranians walk past a poster depicting late Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani (R) and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, assassinated last month, in the capital Tehran.(AFP)
Iranians walk past a poster depicting late Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani (R) and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, assassinated last month, in the capital Tehran.(AFP)
world news

Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Report

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Trudeau, Canada's PM, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada on February 5, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Justin Trudeau, Canada's PM, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada on February 5, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Covid-19: Justin Trudeau dials Narendra Modi for vaccine supplies

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Indian PM took to Twitter to say that he “was happy to receive a call from my friend, @JustinTrudeau”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Psaki’s remarks followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the sale of TikTok had been shelved indefinitely as the Biden administration takes on a broad review of national security risks posed by Chinese technology companies.(REUTERS)
Psaki’s remarks followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the sale of TikTok had been shelved indefinitely as the Biden administration takes on a broad review of national security risks posed by Chinese technology companies.(REUTERS)
world news

TikTok sale still in security review, says White House

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:47 PM IST
“It’s a broad review that’s expanded beyond TikTok,” Psaki said Wednesday during a briefing at the White House. But she said that “it’s not accurate that there is a new proactive step by the Biden White House.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first of those storms on Wednesday bombarded Kentucky, southern Illinois, northwestern Tennessee and eastern and central Arkansas.(REUTERS)
The first of those storms on Wednesday bombarded Kentucky, southern Illinois, northwestern Tennessee and eastern and central Arkansas.(REUTERS)
world news

Five storms in 10 days loom amid bitter cold in north United States

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The polar vortex is a vast frigid air mass high up in the atmosphere, bringing with it frigid temperatures that can be prolonged if a storm develops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former President of US Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
Former President of US Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: Democrats

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Opening the first full day of arguments, the lead House prosecutor said they will lay out evidence that shows the president encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol, then did nothing to stem the violence and watched with “glee" as a mob stormed the iconic building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul rejected an offer to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, according to her family. REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul rejected an offer to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, according to her family. REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison

AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law. She was accused of crimes that rights groups describe as politically motivated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," PM Modi tweeted.
"We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," PM Modi tweeted.
world news

India would do its best to facilitate supplies of vaccines to Canada: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The development comes in the wake of India clearing the supply of 24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.(REUTERS)
Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.(REUTERS)
world news

Georgia launches criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 elections

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO’s recommendation on the Astra shot follows the organization’s decision to clear a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in December.(Reuters Photo)
The WHO’s recommendation on the Astra shot follows the organization’s decision to clear a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in December.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine recommended for all adults by WHO panel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The recommendation may encourage more countries to use the vaccine broadly, after some European Union countries advised against giving it to the elderly, citing insufficient trial data involving older people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook will temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in the News Feed for a limited number of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.(REUTERS)
Facebook will temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in the News Feed for a limited number of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook’s first step towards reducing political content: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The social media firm, over the next few months, will work to understand the varied preferences for political content and test a number of approaches based on those insights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Pakistan police cracks down on govt employees demanding salary hike

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:07 PM IST
According to a report by Samaa TV, at least 2,000 people had gathered and planned to march towards Parliament House when the police fired tear gas to stop them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP