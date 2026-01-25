What US said after three-way talks over Ukraine-Russia: Territory, nuclear plant sticking points

US officials on Saturday described the first trilateral talks involving the US, Ukraine and Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as “constructive”, even though no peace deal emerged from the discussions held in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine-Russia-US talks in Abu Dhabi: US says more negotiations next week after ‘constructive’ talks (File photo/AFP)

The two-day talks, held on Friday and Saturday, marked the first known instance of officials from the Trump administration sitting down with representatives from both Kyiv and Moscow as part of Washington’s push to bring an end to Russia’s nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to Bloomberg, the officials said all three sides agreed to reconvene next Sunday to continue negotiations, signalling that the process is set to move forward despite major unresolved issues.

Led by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner sat down separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, before the Abu Dhabi talks.

Territory, nuclear plant dominate talks According to the Associated Press, the meetings covered a wide range of military and economic matters and included discussion of a possible ceasefire before a broader deal.

While there was still no agreement on oversight and operation of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the power generated would be shared “on an equitable basis”, an official said, even as control of the facility remained undecided.

Zelensky, meanwhile, said there was “an understanding of the need for American monitoring and control of the process of ending the war and ensuring real security.”

Security framework discussions According to US officials, discussions around security protocols are “very advanced”. A framework on security has already been reviewed by NATO and other European countries, the officials said.

The security framework remains a top priority for Ukraine amid concerns that Putin could launch another invasion.

Zelenskiy also described the trilateral talks as “constructive”, but acknowledged that significant hurdles remain.

Sticking points remain Zelensky has repeatedly said the most difficult issues are control over territory in eastern Ukraine and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces seized in the early days of the war.

US officials said on Saturday that no final framework has been agreed on the future of the plant. However, they indicated that how the electricity generated there is shared will be a critical element of any eventual agreement. No details were provided on negotiations related to territorial control, the Bloomberg report added.

Attacks follow first day of talks The diplomatic engagement was followed by renewed violence. After Friday’s talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia launched more than 370 drones and 21 missiles at Ukraine overnight, striking Kyiv and surrounding regions as well as other parts of the country.

Ukrainian authorities said the attacks left around 800,000 customers in Kyiv without electricity, while half of the high-rise apartment buildings in the city of more than three million people were left without heat. Temperatures are expected to plunge to minus 12 degrees Celsius overnight.

(With Bloomberg, AP inputs)