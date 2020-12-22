e-paper
World News / What we know so far about the new coronavirus strain

What we know so far about the new coronavirus strain

There is, however, no evidence yet to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, or that vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 03:48 IST
Binayak Dasgupta
Binayak Dasgupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A sign reads
A sign reads "Covid-19 Cases Very High in London. Stay at Home" near a highway in London, UK.(Bloomberg)
         

Over the weekend, officials in London announced a new variant of the Sars-Cov-2 appeared to be taking hold in some parts of the country. They said it could be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant.

There is, however, no evidence yet to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, or that vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant. The announcement forced countries around the world to soon announce restrictions on flights from the UK. Till Monday, the number of nations that unveiled such restrictions had grown to at least 33. Scientific knowledge about the new variant suggests there is reason for concern, but none for panic.

 
