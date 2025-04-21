What's Bronchitis, the condition that worsened Pope Francis’s lung health?

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff known for his humility and advocacy for the poor, died on Monday at the age of 88. He had been hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, due to a respiratory illness, bronchitis, which later developed into double pneumonia — a lung infection that affects both lungs. He spent 38 days in the hospital, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.On Sunday, Pope Francis called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address.(AP)

His final public appearance was on Easter Sunday, when he stepped out to bless thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, receiving warm applause from the crowd.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where the pope resided. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Farrell said. Bells rang across Rome following the announcement.

What is Bronchitis?

Bronchitis refers to the inflammation of the air passages (trachea and bronchi) that carry air into your lungs.

When these airways become irritated, they swell and produce excess mucus, leading to a persistent cough—the primary symptom of bronchitis—which may last several days to a few weeks.

Acute bronchitis is commonly triggered by viral infections and generally resolves on its own without medical intervention. In contrast, chronic bronchitis is a long-term condition that doesn’t fully go away but can be controlled with proper care.

Both forms of bronchitis can be caused by exposure to smoke and other harmful airborne irritants.

Bronchitis is most commonly caused by a viral infection, but it can also result from anything that irritates the airways. Various viruses, such as influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, rhinovirus (common cold), and coronavirus, are frequent culprits. In some cases, bacteria like Bordetella pertussis, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Chlamydia pneumonia can also lead to bronchitis. Additionally, exposure to air pollution, cigarette smoke, or marijuana can irritate the lungs and trigger the condition.

Symptoms

The most common sign of bronchitis is a lingering cough that lasts between one and three weeks. This cough typically produces mucus, though in some cases it may be dry. Breathing may also be accompanied by a wheezing or rattling sound.

Other symptoms that may appear include:

-Difficulty breathing (shortness of breath)

-Mild fever

-Nasal congestion or a runny nose

-Feeling unusually tired or fatigued