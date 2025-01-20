When and where to watch Donald Trump's inauguration as US President

Donald Trump will return to the White House as the new US President on January 20, almost four years after he pledged to return to the US capital in “some form” after the infamous riots of January 2021. The event will also make the Republican the only sitting president to be convicted on charges of felony. US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Capital One Arena ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Monday's presidential inauguration promises to be one of the coldest on record, prompting US officials to move the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda.(Bloomberg)

Trump, whose first term lasted from 2017 to 2021, had refused to attend the inauguration of Biden, who defeated him in 2020. He left Washington for Florida ahead of the ceremony, vowing "we will be back in some form."

Trump Inauguration: When and where to watch

On January 20, Trump will be inaugurated at 12.00 pm ET (5pm GMT, 4am Tuesday AEDT).

In India, people can witness the event from 10.30 pm on January 20.

You can witness the live stream of the event at the Hindustan Times YouTube channel here.

You can also read comprehensive coverage and interesting stories from the event at www.hindustantimes.com.

The White House will also stream the ceremony on its official website https://www.whitehouse.gov/

It will also be live-streamed on the White House's social media handles, YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Major news networks such as NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and C-SPAN will also broadcast the inauguration live.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in just before Trump.

Earlier, Trump announced that his swearing-in ceremony and subsequent speeches would take place indoors in the US Capitol Rotunda, with live streaming of the event and parade at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Speeches should begin at 11.30 am ET.

“All other events will remain the same,” the President-elect stated.

Trump slams the ‘establishment’

After a four-year hiatus from the capital, Trump celebrated the eve of his second inauguration with a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” on Sunday at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

Trump's rabble-rousing speech at the rally proved to be suggestive of what to expect from the 78-year-old former president who had accused the Democrats of “stealing” the 2020 mandate.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes our four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” Trump said. “Once and for all, we’re going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington,” he added.