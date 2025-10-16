‘When Israel blows up deals…’: Released by Hamas, ex-hostage questions Netanyahu regime

A former Israeli hostage said Wednesday that all Gaza captives could have returned home “a long time ago,” as the relatives of the recently released hostages described the torture endured by their loved ones. Arbel Yehud, earlier held captive and released earlier this year, spoke along with the families of recently released hostages. Talking about the freed hostages, she said that while they are fortunate enough to be with their loved ones, “there are dozens of families that never will.”(Reuters)

Arbel, who was held captive for nearly 500 days before being freed earlier this year in a previous Gaza truce, spoke on Wednesday at a press conference alongside the families of newly freed hostages. This also included her partner, Ariel Cunio, who was released this week.

"We could have brought them back a long time ago," Yehud said. She also said that the deal, which was brokered by US President Trump, could have been made earlier, which would have saved the lives of more hostages.

On October 7, 2023, during the attack on Israel, Hamas abducted 251 hostages to Gaza.

Yehud has been a vocal critic of Israel's benjamin Netanyahu government and participated in rallies calling for a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Earlier this year, this accused the Israeli authorities of endangering the lives of hostages by stalling the negotiations. Criticising the authorities at a rally, she said, “I want you to know that when Israel blows up deals, it does so on the heads of the hostages.”

She said that the condition of hostages immediately worsens, food diminishes, pressure increases, and the bombings lead to endanger their lives.

At the press event on Wednesday, Sylvia Cunio, mother of Ariel and David Cunio, expressed the anguish of waiting for her son to return after losing several family members in the October 7 2023, attacks.

“My children are home! Two years ago, one morning, I lost half of my family, the world collapsed on me and my family in an instant," she said, expressing her grief.

Cunio emigrated with her husband from Argentina in 1986 and has actively raised her voice urging authorities to secure a ceasefire and hostage release."I know it will take time until they recover, but I trust my children," she said.