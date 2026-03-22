When will PlayStation servers be back up? Status page gives update on fix time; Call of Duty gamers face issues

PlayStation Network services were impacted on Saturday and the company shared an update on the status page, even as many wondered when servers would be back up. PlayStation is seen in this image used for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The PSN outage left many gamers unable to play their preferred games of choice. There were complains from Call of Duty gamers amongst others.

“Call of Duty Servers on PlayStation seems to be down. If you are experiencing issues you are not alone. The issue does not affect everyone and you may be fine. Activision Support has acknowledged the issue and are working to resolve,” one person wrote on X.

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Many also wondered when servers would be back up and services would return to normal.

PSN down: When will servers be back up? PlayStation provided an update on their status while acknowledging the outage. They noted that it impacted PS4 and PS5.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” they wrote, adding that the services hit would include “Challenges, Game Help, Game Streaming, Tournaments, Trophies.”

However, no official time for when servers might be back up has been provided. However, Downdetector, which logs outage complaints noted a sharp fall in the number of people facing issues. At the time of writing a little over 6,000 people continue ton face issues, while at the peak the number was over 14,000.

The cause for the services getting affected has not yet been disclosed.

PSN down: Reactions One person commented on X “Psn down atm you ain't alone bro.” Another added “It’s not just you – PSN is down for seemingly everybody at the moment, affecting the ability to play many #PS5 and PS4 games. #Sony says they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Yet another said “I just tried to play battlefield 6 and bo7 and couldn't connect to the servers is PSN down.” Someone faced problems with EA games as well and wrote 'can't get online for EA games either. PSN is down.'

Grok answered user queries on the matter as well, saying “Yes, PSN is experiencing issues right now. Official status shows Account Management, Gaming & Social, PlayStation Store, Video, and Direct all down or degraded. Downdetector confirms spike in server connection & login reports. Should be back soon—hang tight!”.