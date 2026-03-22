Sony PlayStation Network down: PS5 users report widespread server issues; 'please fix it'

Sony PlayStation Network was down for thousands on Saturday as many flocked to social media to voice their complaints. Some of the services were impacted. Downdetector logged over 13,000 people facing issues at the time of writing.

As per Downdetector, most people faced issues with server connection, while some could not login as well.

PlayStation provided an update on their status page, saying “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

They noted that the issue was across PS4 and PS5 and users would face problems with “Challenges, Game Help, Game Streaming, Tournaments, Trophies.”

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The problem appeared to be worldwide. The site also noted that users appeared to begin facing problems from 4:16pm ET.

One person wrote “Just turned on the console and it crashes right away. LOL,” as X translated from Indonesian. Another added in French “Le PSN est down ou quoi ??? [Is PSN down or what?]”. Yet another chimed in saying “PSN EST DOWN!”.

PSN down: Reactions Many complained about their PS5 servers being down as well, due to the PSN outage. “Online multiplayer for Gears Reloaded on PS5 down for anybody else?,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “I hate when p5 servers are down.”

Many also complained about PSN being down. “@PlayStation psn is down. Pls fix it!,” one person complained on X.

Several people shared what their screen looked like amid the reported outage.