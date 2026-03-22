Sony PlayStation Network down: PS5 users report widespread server issues; 'please fix it'
Sony PlayStation Network appeared to be down for thousands on Saturday as many flocked to social media to voice their complaints.
Sony PlayStation Network was down for thousands on Saturday as many flocked to social media to voice their complaints. Some of the services were impacted. Downdetector logged over 13,000 people facing issues at the time of writing.
As per Downdetector, most people faced issues with server connection, while some could not login as well.
PlayStation provided an update on their status page, saying “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
They noted that the issue was across PS4 and PS5 and users would face problems with “Challenges, Game Help, Game Streaming, Tournaments, Trophies.”
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The problem appeared to be worldwide. The site also noted that users appeared to begin facing problems from 4:16pm ET.
One person wrote “Just turned on the console and it crashes right away. LOL,” as X translated from Indonesian. Another added in French “Le PSN est down ou quoi ??? [Is PSN down or what?]”. Yet another chimed in saying “PSN EST DOWN!”.
PSN down: Reactions
Many complained about their PS5 servers being down as well, due to the PSN outage. “Online multiplayer for Gears Reloaded on PS5 down for anybody else?,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “I hate when p5 servers are down.”
Many also complained about PSN being down. “@PlayStation psn is down. Pls fix it!,” one person complained on X.
Several people shared what their screen looked like amid the reported outage.
Several people began to wonder when servers would be back up “PlayStation Network down then? All accounts on my PS5 profile is locked at offline even though network tests all pass. Upload speed through the floor too (2.1Mbps on a 100Mbps connection - download speed test is fine). What’s the ETA on a fix?”, one person wrote to the UK PlayStation support page.
Several gamers face issues
People playing games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Battlefield and more on PSN also faced issues amid the outage.
“Call of Duty Servers on PlayStation seems to be down. If you are experiencing issues you are not alone. The issue does not affect everyone and you may be fine. Activision Support has acknowledged the issue and are working to resolve,” one person wrote.
An Overwatch gamer complained “Im so annoyed. When Overwatch became OW2 it became free to play and no longer required psn to work. Right now I can't play overwatch or login because PSN is down.”
A Battlefield player added “Battlefield free this weekend WHOOOOO. PSN: Hold up there buddy, we're jumping in so YOU CAN GET WRECKED LMAOOOO. The 9-to-5 grind doesn't even give you a minute of peace.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More