White House advised to veto National Defense Authorization Act

White House advised to veto National Defense Authorization Act

President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the NDAA because it fails to repeal a 1996 law that gives social media platforms liability protection for third-party posts and freedom to police the content.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
The White House Office of Management and Budget said US President Donald Trump has been advised to veto the revised 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
The White House Office of Management and Budget in a letter said US President Donald Trump has been advised to veto the revised 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“If the conference report to H.R. 6395 were presented to the President, his advisors would recommend he veto it,” the statement said on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill later on Tuesday followed by the Senate on Wednesday.

Trump is threatening to veto the NDAA because it fails to repeal a 1996 law that gives social media platforms liability protection for third-party posts and freedom to police the content.

The Republican incumbent also took to Twitter last week to express displeasure over the bill provisions that would rename monuments and bases that honour Confederate figures. He also opposes language in the bill that would possibly slow down troop reductions.

The bill also includes language that would sanctions companies help facilitate the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and Turkey over the acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

